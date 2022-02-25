Cape taxi operators cry over the loss of money after the closure of route B97

Cape Town - Taxi operators say the closure of route B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville is hurting their pockets. The route was closed from July 26, after concerted efforts to stop violence between operators affiliated to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations failed.

Since then, Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell has been extending the months to reopen the route for the associations, with the last extension dated November 26, extended for a further three months. These end tomorrow. However, Mitchell’s spokesperson, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, said Mitchell and the Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) were still exploring legal options for extra ordinary measures to be declared on route B97. Makoba-Somdaka said Mitchell would make an announcement on the matter as soon as a decision had been taken.

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said Gabs continued to operate in Paarl at the request of the provincial Department of Transport. Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said even though operators were suffering, if the closure of the route led to a permanent solution, then so be it, otherwise it would lead to the death of more people. Cata secretary Mandla Hermanus said he was disappointed in the award by the taxi arbitrator as it did not give any clear direction, except to ask the associations to find a solution whereby they could work together.

“That is exactly what we could not agree on; hence the arbitration, which was preceded by a mediation process,” he said. Hermanus said the government must take decisive steps and come up with an agreement that it thinks would be fair to both associations. “The DTPW is empowered by the National Land Transport Act to take charge and issue operating licences when the municipality has failed.