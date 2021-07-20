Cape taxi violence: ’City is doing all it can to help ease the situation'

THE City of Cape Town said its enforcement services continue to work closely with SAPS and other role-players to mitigate the threat of violence in the ongoing taxi conflict. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said the situation continues to cause tremendous hardship and anxiety among law-abiding citizens, many of whom are directly affected as they have no means to get to and from work.

“The threat of violence at Public Transport Interchanges (PTIs) and along taxi routes has further fuelled this anxiety. The City is doing all it can to help ease the situation. “In the last few days, our staff have made five arrests pertaining to the violence and recovered as many firearms,” Smith said. “Our traffic service has confiscated 44 taxis for operating illegally or in contravention of their operating permits in the last week. The figure is lower than usual, as many taxi operators have suspended their services.

“However, our efforts in this regard have been ongoing, with 6 688 public transport vehicles impounded in the last financial year.” Last night, metro police and law enforcement staff escorted buses to ensure commuters returned home safely. “Our enforcement and emergency services will continue to render assistance in any way possible to address the ongoing conflict.