Cape teen, 16, arrested for speeding over 200km/h after sneaking out in brother’s new car

Cape Town - A teenager who had just turned 16 was caught clocking in excess of 200km/h on Jan Smuts Drive after he and his friends sneaked out in his brother’s brand-new car.

The teen was one of 202 suspects arrested by the City’s enforcement agencies in the past week.

Just before 1am on Sunday, May 23, a Ghost Squad officer spotted a Golf 7 travelling at high speed along Jan Smuts Drive in the direction of Grassy Park and gave chase.

The driver disobeyed several red traffic lights and refused to stop.

The officer called for back-up, and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Old Strandfontein Road and Ottery Road.

“To the officers’ dismay, the driver was a very young man, who informed them that he had just turned 16 the day before.

“He had five passengers in the vehicle, all around the age of 15. It also turned out that the driver had taken his brother’s new car without permission,” said Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

“I shudder to think of the potential tragedy that could have unfolded here. This was no joyride, but reckless endangerment, and I hope that it’ll be a lesson to everyone concerned.

“Also, the fact that these teenagers were out past curfew is another concern, particularly given the current resurgence we are experiencing,” said Smith.

The teenager was released into his father’s care.

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies made 202 arrests and issued 75 087 fines.

Cape Town traffic officers arrested 90 suspects, including 51 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 27 for reckless and negligent driving, impounded 164 vehicles and 198 cellphones, and issued 68 270 fines.

On Friday, May 21, a learner licence applicant was arrested for cheating on his test. He was found in possession of a script note under his sleeve.

The applicant was arrested on a charge of fraud. He was found in possession of R2 000 in cash, and he admitted that he was going to pay the person who gave him the script note.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers made 46 arrests, issued 3 561 fines and confiscated nearly 400kg of stolen cables.

Officers assigned to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan made 40 arrests, including:

22 for drug possession;

Eight for possession of dangerous weapons;

Three for outstanding warrants of arrest;

Two for dealing in drugs;

Two for possession of illegal ammunition;

Two for possession of stolen property; and

One for possession of an imitation firearm.

Metro police officers made 66 arrests and issued 3 256 fines.

Among those arrested were 27 suspects for possession of drugs, 23 for contact-related crimes, and six for driving under the influence of alcohol.

