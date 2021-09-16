Cape Town cops find three more bodies floating in Kuils River canal

Cape Town - It's been a horror week of floating bodies in Cape Town, with the latest incident being the discovery of three bodies found in a canal in Sarepta, Kuils River, which follows the continued search for the bodies of the mob justice victims in Driftsands canals. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts are scouring a crime scene where three bodies were found in a canal in Sarepta, Kuils River, on Thursday morning.

Potelwa said reports from the scene indicate that police were called out at around 6am after passers-by spotted the bodies of two women and a man with gunshot wounds in the water. She said several spent cartridges were discovered in the vicinity. Police divers responded and retrieved the bodies from the water. "Police have instituted the 72-hour Activation Plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the suspect/s and determining the motive for the murders. At this point of the investigation, the identities of the deceased persons remain unknown," said Potelwa.

The discovery of the three bodies comes four days after a fourth decomposed body was found floating in a canal that runs along the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands. That, too, came a day after the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga, one of the four victims of an alleged mob justice attack, was discovered in the same canal at the weekend. Wanga’s body was discovered a few days after two other unidentified bodies were found floating in the same canal as the police divers were searching for the bodies of Wanga, Maphelo Mazamisa, 23, Sabelo Rasmeni, 21, and Yonela Mdladlama, 22.