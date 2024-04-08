Cape Town cousins raise funds for orphans’ school bus

Cape Town - Cape Town cousins Husain Badroodeen and Irshaad Arieff are on a mission to transform the lives of vulnerable children. They are doing this by setting out to raise funds for a school bus for 30 children under the care of Solomon Madikane at the Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre (RCYCC) in Athlone.

The cousins were drawn to the RCYCC in December 2022, but Arieff had a special connection since he lost his father at a young age and always felt a need to support orphans. When he discovered the facility was driving children to school in a small car, the 32-year-old chartered accountant felt obliged to assist. “I believe every child deserves an equal opportunity to live out and fulfil their dreams. This initiative is just one step towards changing the lives of many children at Realistic,” Arieff said.

Offering residential care and a caring atmosphere, RCYCC has been a foundation of support for vulnerable children for more than 20 years. Madikane established the facility in 2004. It replaced St Francis Children's Home, maintaining and improving care for children in need and housing up to 42 people. Madikane has dedicated more than 15 years to combating challenges like substance misuse and social crime.

He works tirelessly with young South Africans, helping them break free from cycles of drugs, crime and imprisonment. But the children’s access to opportunities and education has been hampered by the centre’s lack of transportation. For the kids: Children at the Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre in Athlone.Picture:Supplied The cousins have now started a BackaBuddy crowdfunding effort to buy a much-needed school bus for RCYCC. In pursuit of their R550 000 goal, they have received R13 200 from 16 donors. Badroodeen, a 31-year-old data science lead from Crawford, said the school bus will have a big impact on the children’s everyday lives.

“It will give them confidence, knowing they have a reliable way to attend school and extracurricular activities, which are currently beyond their reach. “Moreover, it will enable the organisation of excursions and fun events, allowing the children to explore Cape Town and broaden their horizons.” Arieff said supporting the campaign would enable current and future children to travel safely to school, helping them realise their dreams.