Cyclist leaving Simons Town during the Cape Town Cycle Race. Picture Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - This weekend, 35 000 cyclists will line up at the start of the world’s largest timed cycle race in Cape Town. The annual event is one of the most keenly anticipated in the race calendar for cyclists from around the world and provides a major economic boost to the Western Cape economy.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour, and associated expo and mountain bike race, contribute over R500 million to the local economy, through tourism and spend.

MEC of Economic Opportunities, Beverley Schäfer, who will be taking part in the race, said: “Cycling tourism and events like the Cape Town Cycle Tour provide a major economic boost to the local economy, which is why as the Western Cape Government, we focused on growing cycling and cycling tourism as a way to stimulate growth and create jobs.”

In addition, international coverage of the event, which takes place on one of the world’s most beautiful routes, helps to market the province further.

Schäfer said: “It is our pleasure to welcome all the riders to our province and we wish all riders a safe and enjoyable ride in 2019.

“The atmosphere in the city around the race, with the influx of riders and their supporters is always remarkable. The event also provides an opportunity to market the sport to young people in the province, who get to see elite riders taking part” she said.

“We must also thank the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Cape Town Cycle Trust for giving back to the people of this province through ongoing charity and development work,” Schäfer said.

