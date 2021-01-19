Cape Town dam levels have decreased to 87.5%

Cape Town – The total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metropolitan area has decreased by 1.6 percentage points in the last week to 87.5%, compared to 72% at the same time last year, the City Council said.

Daily water consumption for the same period also dipped to 776 million litres per day, compared to 793 million litres the week before, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

The City reminded residents that while some water restrictions in the water-scarce region had been lifted last November, some permanent ones were still in place, such as watering being only allowed before 9am or after 6pm to avoid evaporation losses in the heat of the day.

Hosepipes used for watering or washing vehicles, boats and caravans, when permitted, must be fitted with a controlling device such as a spray nozzle or automatic self-closing device.

No hosing down of hard-surfaced or paved areas with municipal drinking water is allowed, and abattoirs, food-processing industries, care facilities, animal shelters and other industries or facilities with health or safety related needs must apply for exemption.