Cape Town dams rise slightly after good rains

Cape Town - As national water week begins the City has reported a rise in Cape Town dam levels to 75.4%, after having fallen to 74.5% the previous week.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro increased by 0.9% in the last week and daily water consumption for the same period decreased to 740 million litres per day, compared to 803 million litres the week before.

“Meanwhile, in recognition of National Water Week, which began on Monday, residents are reminded to continue using water responsibly so that together, we can protect and conserve this very precious resource.

“Cape Town has demonstrated to the world that we have the ability to come together and overcome even the most serious drought in our history. Even today our water consumption remains much lower than before the drought, indicating a fundamental shift in our attitude to water,” said Limberg.

Meanwhile, Department of Water and Sanitation acting provincial head Boniswa Hene said the department would be running a National Water Week campaign.