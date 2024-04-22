Cape Town International wins Skytrax award for best airport in Africa for sixth year running

Cape Town - For the sixth consecutive year, Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has brought home the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award for the Best Airport in Africa. The airport also won the award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021, a category it last won in 2016.

Congratulating the airport’s management team and staff, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that winning the Skytrax award was more significant this year because the travel industry has had a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “We are incredibly proud of the team at CTIA who continue to provide consistent world-class service to those visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape. “With the successful roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, I do not doubt that the tourism and travel industry will recover and, when it does, we will be ready to welcome visitors to Cape Town and our province, offering them the excellent service they have become accustomed to receiving.”