Cape Town malls, restaurants taking swift safety steps to combat coronavirus

Cape Town - B usinesses and establishments are on high alert following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement drastic measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Shopping centres have decided to keep their doors open and implement strict hygiene measures. V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said: “The V&A Waterfront as a multi-use destination has implemented a number of actions. “We have restored availability of water and soap dispensers at the taps in our restrooms that had been reduced due to water restrictions because of the drought. We are also making cancellations of large public events that were to take place across the property. All of our tenants, be they stores, attractions or commercial offices, are also implementing precautionary measures of their own.” Tygervalley Valley Centre in Durbanville said it would be implementing stricter hygiene measures: “We’re doing our best to keep our shopping centre as clean and to ensure that soap and water is available,” said spokesperson Alleta van Wyk.

Canal Walk shopping centre has decided to increase its cleaning staff: “We are meticulously cleaning and disinfecting the common areas, especially touch points such as lifts and escalators, handrails, entrances, and customer care kiosks. Our tenants have introduced their own precautionary measures. During their visit patrons are asked to remember to wash their hands often and thoroughly with soap and water, or to use an alcohol-based sanitiser,” said Gavin Wood, Canal Walk chief executive.

Sun International Hotels Limited, known for its resort hotel chain and casino destinations, said they had cancelled all large gatherings.

“We are in discussions with event promoters and organisers and announcements will be made on an event-by-event basis,” the group said.

Both the up- coming Boyz II Men South African tour and the Scorpion Kings Live concert meant to take place next month have been postponed.

Event organisers Glen21 said it would make the necessary arrangements with both management teams over the next few days, and announce the new concert dates.

Meanwhile, the Baxter Theatre Centre made the decision to cancel all performances at the theatre with immediate effect until the end of April.

A number of Cape Town restaurants have put in place strict measures to keep staff and clients safe in the light of the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s restrictions.

The owner of Lou Lou’s at the Cape Quarter, James Truter, said: “We know some people may not want to eat out so we have increased our ability to allow people to order takeaway meals.

“We already have sanitisation stations in the kitchen and service area, but we’re adding one for our customers at the front of the restaurant.

“All our tables and chairs are sanitised after every table rotation. All our glassware, crockery and cutlery receive a very high temperature wash to ensure complete sanitisation.”

Announcing that they were taking body shot cocktails off the menu, the management of Beefcakes said in a statement on Facebook: “We will implement a no-touch policy, and will put measures in place to minimise body contact so we all remain safe.

“The safety of our customers, staff and entertainers will always be a priority. To this end, we will be setting up sanitising stations in multiple areas throughout our restaurant, starting with the entrance.”

Restaurant and live music venue Café Roux also put out a statement in which they said they were cancelling all evening events at their venues.

“As a 100-seater venue, we feel it is irresponsible to the greater well-being of South Africans and we all have to be doing everything we can to curb the potential spread of this virus,” said the statement.

Co-owner of Café Red! The Gallery, Nephrite Jade, said: “We will be incorporating an online virtual experience for clients who are unable to attend events and the option to have your food delivered or picked up.”

[email protected], [email protected]