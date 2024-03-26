Cape Town Museum calls for residents to participate in mapping local stories

The Cape Town Museum invites individuals of all ages around the metro to share their memories, personal experiences, stories and desired changes about Cape Town places on a mapping project. The Cape Town Mapping Project is an initiative of the Cape Town Museum that is designed to map the stories of the people of Cape Town.

The Mapping Project, which takes place on the museum’s website, contains different coloured pins on the map that will lead you to story categories. These categories include Fun and leisure time, Silences in the landscape, Resistance and protest, Religion and reflection, Learning and education, and Working in Cape Town. The Cape Town Museum said: “We invite individuals of all ages from communities across Cape Town and surrounding areas to share their memories about a place in Cape Town, or simply a personal experience or thought about a place, perhaps a story about its significance to the wider community or a change you would like to see.

“It could also be a story that sheds light on a moment in history that is often ‘under-told’ or forgotten. The main factor is that the contribution needs to be linked to a geographic place so that it can be shared through our map.” The museum further added it welcomes contributions from community organisations, activists, change agents and anybody with knowledge of social history, buildings and the natural landscape around the city of Cape Town. To submit your contribution: