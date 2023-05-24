Cape Town, Nairobi sign sister cities agreement during Hill-Lewis trip to Kenya

Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday signed an agreement with his Nairobi counterpart, governor Sakaja Johnson, to make Cape Town and Nairobi sister cities, with a shared mission to be the “undisputed economic hubs” of their respective regions. During the ceremony in Nairobi, Hill-Lewis said he was adamant that the first city-to-city co-operation agreement signed in this administration should be with an African city, and Nairobi was the obvious choice.

“Both our regions are tourism giants on the African continent, and both our cities are considered gateways to our countries’ many attractions. “Nairobi and Cape Town attract a very wide range of visitors throughout the year, both cities have vibrant and well-serviced film industries, and our people are all a little sport-obsessed.” Hill-Lewis said against this backdrop of similarities and shared vision, the opportunities to exchange knowledge were immense, as were the opportunities to expand on the commercial links that already exist.

Posting the news on his Twitter account, Sakaja said he and deputy governor Njoroge Muchiri were excited to sign the first Sister City agreement of their administration with Hill-Lewis. Nairobi and Cape Town stand as great regional hubs of our continent. The South and the East of Africa have come together to work together. pic.twitter.com/bCXWxMFq7n — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) May 23, 2023 Sakaja said both cities stood as great regional hubs of the African continent. “The South and the East of Africa have come together to work together.