Cape Town police appeal for assistance in search for man accused of raping an 8-year-old

Cape Town - The Cape Town Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit is appealing to the public to assist it in tracing a man who lured and raped an 8-year-old girl in Maitland, in April this year. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the little girl was walking in 1st Avenue Maitland on April 11, when the suspect lured her into his car and drove to Ndabeni Road, where he then parked under a bridge and raped her.

Van Wyk said: “According to our reports the incident took place at midday. The victim, an 8-year-old girl, who was in school uniform at the time was walking from her mother’s workplace to their home in Maitland when an unknown silver vehicle, driven by the suspect approached her. The victim did not know the suspect.” “The Cape Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit is investigating the case and is appealing to the community to assist in locating and identifying the suspect.” Van Wyk said the suspect is a black man believed to be in his thirties or early forties, light of complexion and about 1.80 meters tall, of medium build and has brown hair. Police say the suspect spoke Shona during his attack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the identikit is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bennito Tobi on 082 522 1086 or Crime Stop ‪at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App from your smartphone. An identikit of the man accused of luring and raping an 8-year-old girl in Maitland in April. Picture: Supplied. Cape Argus