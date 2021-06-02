Cape Town preacher sentenced to life in jail for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter

Cape Town - A preacher in Cape Town has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter, the National Prosecuting Authority said late on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old respected member of the community and preacher at the Zion Church in Du Noon, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, raped the young girl between June and December 2019, NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement.

According to information revealed in court, the man raped the child three times during that period, while her mother was at work and they were alone at home in Du Noon.

The young girl did not tell anyone about the rapes as she was afraid her stepfather would hurt her or kill her. She finally revealed what had happened to her in February last year when her mother noticed a discharge on her underwear.

In a separate incident, Congolese national Mitspa Nzakomba Oyoka was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment in the Western Cape high court on Tuesday after being convicted of murder, theft, fraud and being in South Africa illegally.

According to Ntabazalila, Oyoka was sentenced to 18 years for the murder of 63-year-old Irish national John Francis Curran, three years for theft, three years for fraud and 12 months in jail for illegally remaining in the country.

Oyoka entered into a plea-and-sentencing agreement with the State.

He told the court that Curran had made “inappropriate advances” towards him, leading to the murder in November 2018. The pair are alleged to have become acquainted several weeks before.

African News Agency (ANA)