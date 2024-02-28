Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras tickets sold out

The streets of Green Point were expected to be packed this weekend as tickets for Cape Town’s loudest and boldest event showcasing the LGBTQIA+ community were sold out. Organisers said the Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras festival reached full capacity as they announced there won’t be tickets on sale at the gate on the day.

Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson said last year’s Pride was a hard act to follow, but the team promised an even bigger and more exciting calendar 2024. “The Pride Parade on March 2 from the Waterkant to the Green Point A Track will be the biggest ever. “We have some amazing performances lined up at the Pride 2024 Mardi Gras Festival.