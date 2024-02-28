Independent Online
Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras tickets sold out

A Pride float makes it way through the CBD. Picture:Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

The streets of Green Point were expected to be packed this weekend as tickets for Cape Town’s loudest and boldest event showcasing the LGBTQIA+ community were sold out.

Organisers said the Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras festival reached full capacity as they announced there won’t be tickets on sale at the gate on the day.

Cape Town Pride CEO Tommy Patterson said last year’s Pride was a hard act to follow, but the team promised an even bigger and more exciting calendar 2024.

“The Pride Parade on March 2 from the Waterkant to the Green Point A Track will be the biggest ever.

“We have some amazing performances lined up at the Pride 2024 Mardi Gras Festival.

“The team have been working tirelessly to make sure the day is a great experience for everyone…from market stalls and food vendors, an NGO Village, and of course a full line up of live artistes and DJs, including some of the country’s top performers and drag acts on the main stage,” Patterson said.

Patterson said to ensure that everyone in Cape Town had an opportunity to experience Pride, they have once again partnered with Golden Arrow Bus Services who were offering free rides on regular routes on presentation of your Mardi Gras ticket, from 8.30am to 8pm.

“All our LGBTQIA+ NGO partners have been allocated free tickets to Mardi Gras for the communities they service,” Patterson said.

Related Topics:

City of Cape TownGolden ArrowsLGBTQIALGBTQ