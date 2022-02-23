Cape Town residents urged to be aware of a new prepaid token scam when buying electricity

WITH many suffering from the rising cost of electricity, residents in Cape Town have been cautioned against a new prepaid electricity scam making its way around the city. After news of the electricity prepaid token scam made its rounds across social media channels, the City of Cape Town has warned residents to be aware of this fraudulent activity when purchasing electricity.

The City said the scammer attracted customers by claiming to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially reduced value, which offered the resident additional units when they made their purchase. “The scammer also claims to assist residents with the clearing of their municipal debt. These are scams,” said the City in a statement. They advised that any units bought through this scam would not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters.