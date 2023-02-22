Cape Town revved-up for fast and electric Formula E race on Saturday

Cape Town - The Mother City is revving up for Africa’s first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this Saturday. Cape Town joins 11 other global cities for Season 9 of the Formula E series, which opened in Mexico City last month.

Twenty-two cars will race their way through the Green Point and the Waterfront, with Signal Hill and other famous landmarks as the backdrop. The 2.94km, 12-turn track is predicted to be one of the fastest in the series. Formula E cars run on 100 percent renewable energy, and there is a major focus on developing alternative energy solutions.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said presenting Formula E will assist in raising awareness of the unfavourable effects of air pollution. “We are positioning Cape Town as a leading city for renewable energy and a major event such as Formula E aligns perfectly with this strategic objective. A ticket to the event gives spectators more than just a race day experience, as the festival also offers an E-Village dedicated to the fans. “These initiatives will assist in strengthening and growing the Western Cape’s strong green economy ecosystem,” said Hill-Lewis.

Safety and Security mayco member, J P Smith said: "We have been hard at work over the last few years to prepare the Green Point precinct and Cape Town is on track to deliver a spectacular race event for motorsport enthusiasts. “In addition to the extensive economic benefits for our city, this event’s legacy will deliver improved road infrastructure for the precinct which will benefit residents and allow for better access for non-motorised transport. This all forms part of the event’s core goal to transition to a greener future.” Organisers said while the more expensive tickets were almost sold out, fans could still get in on the action with a general admission ticket, selling for R350.