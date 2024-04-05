Cape Town woman wins Forty under 40 Africa Award

Cape Town - A Cape Town woman has been recognised as one of the most significant young business leaders in Africa. Bushra Razack, CEO of Philippi Village, scooped the award for Best Leader in a Social Enterprise at the Forty under 40 Africa Awards for the impact she made in her community.

The award ceremony was held in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 30. It celebrated the achievements of young business leaders across various industries. “I’m extremely honoured and grateful to be recognised by Forty under 40 Africa Awards Africa as one of the young Africans striving to make a difference and create a more just and innovative Africa,” she said. “This award is a testament to the incredible work being done by young leaders across the continent.”

Her success at the awards stems from her ability to bring about lasting change and her steadfast dedication to social entrepreneurship, something she attained at the Philippi Village. Thanks to Razack’s vision, what was once an abandoned cement factory has been converted into a vibrant centre of innovation, sustainability and community involvement. The Department of Tourism previously awarded the Philippi Village a three-star rating, and the Belgian royal family paid it a visit on their recent state visit to South Africa.

But that’s not all. The village has attracted Hollywood film-makers who filmed parts of Maze Runner and Resident Evil at the hub’s film production studio. Business leaders in Africa recognised at the 40 under Forty Africa Awards. The village has high-speed internet connectivity, smart classrooms, film studios, running and bike tracks, skate parks, urban farms, safe workspaces, and an amphitheatre.