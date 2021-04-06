Cape traffic authorities on high alert as holidaymakers return home

Cape Town – Traffic volumes picked around midday on Monday as Easter holidaymakers headed home. Transport and Public Works spokesperson Jandré Bakker said traffic authorities were on high alert, issuing stern warnings to motorists travelling to and from the province to adhere to the rules of the road or risk being arrested. Bakker said there were multiple accidents on the province’s roads. Three vehicles crashed on the Brackenfell Boulevard, killing two people and injuring four. One person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. He said in another accident two people were killed when a motorist allegedly did not wait for oncoming traffic before turning into Goedverwacht, between Piketberg and Velddrif. He said a preliminary report suggested the vehicle travelling straight slammed into the vehicle, killing two people and seriously injuring another two, while three people were seriously injured in the vehicle that made the turn. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.

Vehicle crashed over the weekend. Picture: Supplied

City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the City’s traffic services had attended to more than 30 motor-vehicle accidents across the city since the start of the Easter weekend.

Bezuidenhout said two pedestrians were fatally injured on Friday night on the N2 outbound just before the R300.

Bezuidenhout’s colleague, Richard Coleman, said a person in a car and a motorcyclist died in an accident on the N7 southbound before the N1 on Monday.

Western Cape Liquor Authority chief executive Simion George said the Easter weekend has been associated with large family gatherings and faith-based activities. “However, regrettably, this period usually results in high rates of road traffic accidents and fatalities.”

George said many of these could be linked to the consumption of alcohol.

Western Cape Long Distance Bus Association secretary Gordon Makaluza said they had continually reminded their drivers to behave and to rest when they were tired, and to refrain from using alcohol.

