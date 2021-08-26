Cape traffic cops rescue woman kidnapped and robbed by taxi driver, the taxi guard

According to a statement from the City’s safety directorate, the woman got onto a taxi in Goodwood at Voortrekker Road, heading to Bellville but instead the driver changed course and instructed his assistant to rob her.

Cape Town - A passengers fast actions ensured that a taxi driver and his assistant were arrested by Cape Town’s traffic officers.

She was pepper sprayed and robbed, of her handbag and watch.

As the taxi drove down Jakes Gerwel Drive just after 3pm, the woman noticed traffic officers and decided to alert them. The traffic officers had been busy at the time with an operation when they noticed the woman screaming at them and banging against the door of the minibus taxi.

“Officers accompanied the 29-year-old woman to Goodwood SAPS where a docket was opened, and the suspects, aged 29 and 27 were detained.