Cape traffic services issue 58 370 fines in weekly operations

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 168 suspects and issued 64 977 fines during their weekly operations. In a statement, mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said its Law Enforcement Auxiliary officers also recovered a hijacked vehicle.

In the past week, Law Enforcement officers arrested 75 suspects and issued 4 464 fines. Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) made 63 of the 75 arrests in the past week. The Traffic Services impounded 103 vehicles, confiscated 150 cellphones, arrested 66 suspects and issued 58 370 fines for various road and vehicle safety transgressions.

Smith said the Transport Enforcement Unit arrested two suspects, impounded 67 vehicles and issued 2 993 fines for vehicle safety offences. Three suspects were arrested during an operation in Sea Point to combat illegal street racing on Sunday. Two of the suspects were arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving while the other suspect was arrested on a charge of a stolen motorcycle.

Metro police officers arrested 37 suspects for crimes including domestic violence, commercial crime and drug possession. They also issued 2 143 fines. On Saturday, officers attached to the K9 and Tactical Response units and the Gangs and Drugs Task Team were conducting patrols in Atlantis when they received information about illegal drug activities taking place at a residence in the area. Upon searching the area, officers found more than 1 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R50 000.