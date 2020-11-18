Cape woman accused of murdering her girlfriend on Heritage Day denied bail

Cape Town - A 20-year-old woman accused of murdering her girlfriend on Heritage Day has been denied bail by a Cape Town court. On Wednesday, the 20-year-old awaited judgement on the bail application she brought before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last month. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that bail was denied and that the matter had been postponed until Friday, November 20. The accused is being held at Pollsmoor Prison. The accusation made against her is that on Heritage Day, September 24, she stabbed her partner Tracy-Lee Collins to death.

Collins, 28, from Retreat, had gone to the house of her girlfriend’s stepmother on the day of the incident and later called her own mother to say the accused was “hitting her”. When her family arrived at the home in Ottery, they found Collins in a pool of her own blood.

She was rushed to Groote Schuur hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Collins was described as a respectful, helpful and caring person who went out of her way for others.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Collins’s aunt and family spokesperson Jacqueline Collins said the family were extremely relieved that bail had been denied.

“As a family we are very relieved. During the bail application, my sister Patricia (Tracy-Lee’s mother) could not handle it. All the details of the incidents were being repeated again and she did not want to go back to court.

“But today (Wednesday) she went to court for the judgment, and I must say this has brought much relief to our family,” Jacqueline said.

However, the family also felt said, as Jacqueline said her sister felt sad for the accused, who cried when she heard she would not be going home.

“We are sad because she herself (accused) is so young. But, for now our family will have some peace over Christmas,” she said.

The family also commended the prosecution team for an amazing job in ensuring their child’s alleged killer remained behind bars.

“The prosecutors did a really good job. We really appreciate what they did for us,” Jacqueline said.

African News Agency (ANA)