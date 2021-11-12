Cape women conned into parting with large sums of cash after being promised houses

Cape Town - Police are investigating three cases of fraud after three women from Kraaifontein said they were conned by a so-called businesswoman who promised them houses in return for cash. One of the victims, Shaleen October, said she had paid about R84 000 to the businesswoman for a house allegedly repossessed by the bank as she claimed her husband worked at the bank.

“In August, I decided to buy my own home as I was in a vulnerable position. So when I heard about this lady who knew someone who could help me get a repossessed house, I made contact with her. She told me that her husband worked for Absa so they could help me buy one of the repossessed houses being resold. “She told me all that I needed, including the deposits, and I arranged the money and sent her R40 000 at first and a further R44 000. They were going to assist me to get a bank loan for the rest of the money. “For a while everything was going well, up until when she was supposed to drop off the keys and papers for the house. Then all I heard were excuses until she finally told me that her husband had been arrested.

“I suspect it was for taking advantage of people because a lot of people have come forward telling me that she did the same thing to them. I have opened up a case against her, but nothing has happened yet. “People should not be allowed to take advantage of others like this, that’s why I’m speaking out. She’s a businesswoman, I wonder if she built her life on scamming vulnerable people,” said October. Two other residents also claim to have been taken advantage of and have opened fraud cases. However, they did not want to be named.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the cases. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Paarl East police are investigating cases of fraud after a suspect allegedly promised to deliver repossessed houses and vehicles for a substantial amount of cash to the complainants.” The Cape Argus reached out to the businesswoman for comment. However, she said that she was too sick to engage with the media and could only do so at a later stage.