Capetonians called on to adhere to social distancing rules, again

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has again cautioned residents to adhere to health and social distancing regulations to avoid a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien, said that the City’s Health Department continues to be part of a transversal response team dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the metropole. “As more people return to work, and children return to school and Early Childhood Development Centres, it is important that the public is aware of where to turn in the event of concerns or questions about adherence to health protocols,” Badroodien said. Mayor Dan Plato added: “Now more than ever, we cannot relax our vigilance around adhering to COVID-19 protocols. All our efforts are focused on rebuilding the economy and enabling businesses to reopen and continue operating, in line with the regulations. “Our residents have a big role to play in our continued path to economic recovery over the coming weeks and months to prevent a new surge in infections. I urge all residents to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing, as the pandemic is not over,” he said.

Badroodien said that the City’s Environmental Health Service plays a role in the management of hygiene practices for the public, in terms of the National Health Act.

“Through the surveillances of a range of premises, they are tasked with identifying, monitoring and evaluating health risks, nuisances and hazards and instituting remedial and preventative measures.

“Among the premises visited are Old Age Homes, places of care, places of gathering, cemeteries, public facilities and ECDs,” he said.

“Environmental Health Practitioners will advise on the necessary Covid-19 protocols, but will also issue compliance notices where ongoing non-adherence is observed.

“They are further empowered to issue fines, escalate the matter to Law Enforcement or – in cases of extreme recurrent non-compliance – they can close down a premises in terms of the applicable Health legislation.”

Badroodien said that the City said it is committed to ensuring that businesses can reopen safely, but that it requires a collective effort.

“This is not the time to let our guard down and become Covid-19-complacent.

“It is important that each and every person continues to wear their mask in public, wash their hands regularly and thoroughly, and keep a distance from others at all times.

“We appeal to business owners or organisations that are likely to see an increase in footfall through their premises to ensure that they have all of the necessary protocols in place specific to their situation,” he said.

If residents are unsure, they are urged to call the nearest Environmental Health Office for guidance, or visit the City’s website for more information on how you can safeguard your environment: https://www.capetown.gov.za/general/coronavirus-updates

Cape Argus