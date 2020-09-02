Capetonians cautioned as cold and wet conditions are expected to continue

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has issued a warning and is calling on Cape Town residents to be on alert as the cold conditions set in.

This comes after the South African Weather Services sent out a weather warning on Monday citing strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and localised flooding expected to occur in some regions of the Western Cape this week.

MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell said: “The very cold weather is set to continue and the public is urged to take note of the continued warnings. Disaster responders remain on standby and are responding where emergencies are being reported. The emergency number is 112.”

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said on Wednesday that so far despite the weather conditions, no major flooding incidents have been reported.

"We are appealing to Capetonians to please exercise extreme caution during the very cold and wet conditions that have set in and are expected to continue over the next few days.