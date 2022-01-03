Capetonians hopeful that things will get back to normal in 2022

Cape Town - With 2021 officially closed, people in Cape Town say while they have experienced many challenges last year, there are high hopes that 2022 will usher in better prospects. Hennie van der Schyff, 50, SAPS VIP protection officer said: “With the restrictions it was difficult, a lot of us had to work really hard while other people were isolated, we were on the front line all the time.

“I hope we get less restrictions, get back to normal, get the economy going again and just move forward from there.” Mono Moreki, 26, talent acquisition specialist visiting from Joburg said, “2021 has been a beautiful year for me, even though I lost two brothers, who died this year. For 2022 the hope is to continue doing what I was this year – to gradually do well with work, acquisition of a few assets and try to do better in relationships.” Mel Nel, 50, works in the wine industry, she said: “I lost my job and that was a scary, eye opening and life changing experience so I understand what most people are going through but I’m glad I got a job again.

“I just want our country to go back to being happy again, there’s so much unhappiness and sadness going around, it’s just not worth it anymore.” Don Gumede, 28, a security company owner said, “Hopefully there will be greater implementation for government funding of smaller businesses and just all round better business. “Me and my family are good right now, I just hope everyone keeps surviving, stays safe and gets vaccinated.”

Riaaz Moola, founder of Hyperion Dev said: “The economy has been a real challenge, people have been leaving, people are not spending as much and I hope that the economy will recover so that we can do business like we did before the pandemic.” Danielle Rhode works in hospitality, she said, “My hope died, so I take it everyday as it comes. In 2021 things changed to the point where you had to relook everything – your lifestyle, your appearance because you couldn’t maintain that anymore. “You had to cut down on budgets to make life work, you had to shuffle things around to survive and survival is very important for me.”