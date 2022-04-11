Capetonians urged to assist with sea turtle hatchlings washing up on Cape beaches

Cape Town - Capetonians have been called up to assist with the rescue of sea turtle hatchlings that are washing up on Western Cape beaches. The Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation issued the notice alerting residents, stating that this is an annual occurrence as loggerhead sea turtles hatch on the beaches of northern KwaZulu-Natal and are then carried south by the Agulhas current.

“Due to injury, dehydration and hypothermia, some of these hatchlings unfortunately wash up on the beaches around the Western Cape. “A large number of hatchlings have already been brought to the aquarium this year from as far as Plettenberg Bay and as close as Muizenberg. “The Aquarium Foundation calls on all beachgoers to be vigilant, and to keep their eyes open for these tiny turtles. Nearly all of the sea turtles brought to the aquarium for rehabilitation are rescued by caring members of the public,” the aquarium said.

“Without the support of the public and those making use of the local beaches, hundreds of sea turtles would have died over the years.” The foundation also shared what to do when you find a sea turtle on a Western Cape beach: Do not put the sea turtle back in the water

Find your nearest Turtle Rescue Network Point (https://aquariumfoundation.org.za/sea-turtle-rescue-rehabilitation-and-release/become-a-turtle-rescuer/), and call the sea turtle rescue hotline on 083 300 1663

Place the sea turtle in a dry container with air holes and a dry towel

Keep the sea turtle at room temperature, out of direct sunlight and wind

Get to the Turtle Rescue Network Point as quickly as possible and follow the instructions as provided by the hotline “Even when not making use of the beaches, we can all be sea turtle rescuers by making better environmental choices.”

