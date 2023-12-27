Capetonians warned of continued damaging winds: ‘We are not out of the woods’

Cape Town - While Capetonians have had to contend with the recent gusts of winds, there will be only a temporary reprieve. The SA Weather Service has issued a Level 2 weather warning for damaging winds. Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that while there had been a brief respite from the strong winds, the SA Weather Service had advised that “we are not out of the woods”.

The service has issued another warning of damaging winds from Wednesday afternoon into tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, 2023. “The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70km/h is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas. “The wind warning goes hand in hand with a high risk of veldfires,” Powell said.

“We’ve seen in recent days the challenges brought about by weather conditions, particularly in respect of fires, so the City appeals to the public to please be alert. “Avoid working with open flames or flammable substances where possible; do not toss cigarette butts out of your vehicle’s windows and report fires as soon as you spot them. “Also ensure that items like roofs, patio furniture and so forth are properly secured.”

In the event of an emergency, contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline. The NSRI also recently appealed to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the full moon spring tide increased towards the peak of spring tide on Wednesday, December 27. The phase, which would last into the new year, could contribute to stronger than normal rip currents around the coastline.

“Public at beaches and along the coastline will experience the two daily high tides, which will noticeably be higher than normal, and the two daily low tides, which will noticeably be lower than normal, and stronger than normal rip currents will occur at places around the coastline. “Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards,” the NSRI said. “Inland water users are also urged to be cautious. Although not affected by the spring tide on inland waters, the increase in water-related emergencies is of concern and we are appealing to everyone in and around coastal and inland waterways to have safety top of mind.”

The NSRI said pink rescue buoys stationed across coastal and inland waters were proving their value to aid bathers who got into difficulty. “NSRI pink rescue buoys are now responsible for contributing to 176 lives saved around the coastline (that we know of) after four incidents over the past two days, at Jeffreys Bay, Mossel Bay and Kleinmond. (The NSRI) has seen a further seven bathers’ lives saved in bystander Good Samaritan rescues with the aid of the NSRI pink rescue buoys. “All-in-water rescues have been successful and no harm has come to any of the rescuers who have used an NSRI pink rescue buoy to help someone in distress and in danger of drowning,” the NSRI said.