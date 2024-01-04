Car jammers get nabbed in Stellenbosch

Cape Town - Car jammers were stopped in their tracks on their way to the Winelands region of Stellenbosch. The suspects were prevented from committing their planned crime after municipal law enforcement officers received a tip-off about an incident in Bird Street on Tuesday.

When the suspects spotted the officers they made a run for it, but one suspect was apprehended. Two devices, identified as car-jamming implements, were dropped by the suspect. The Stellenbosch Municipality described the vigilance of the public as playing a huge role in stopping the crime.

“This would not have been possible without the vigilance of a member of the public, who immediately contacted our municipal control room as well as the additional guards assisting with parking and safety in the CBD area,” it said. A suspect was apprehended and transported to Stellenbosch SAPS, where he was charged. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, a case of possession of car-breaking implements was being investigated.

“Stellenbosch police responded to a complaint on Tuesday, January 2. When the patrol vehicle arrived in Bird Street, the people informed the police members of suspects in possession of devices which could possibly be jamming devices,” Swartbooi said. “The suspect noticed the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. “The members called for backup and managed to apprehend the suspect.”

