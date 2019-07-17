Nafiz Modack Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The corruption case of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack 37, his 60-year-old mother Ruwaida and disgraced cop Kolindhren Govender was postponed to allow the police officer’s new lawyer to prepare for his case. The matter relates to alleged corrupt dealings in November 2011 when the duo purportedly paid Govender in order to advance their personal business interests.

Modack and his mother were arrested in May and released on R5 000 bail. Govender is facing 51 counts under the Prevention and Combating and Corrupt Activities Act and one for contravening the SAPS Act.

The state claims that Modack allegedly paid Govender R148900 in return for special treatment and favours.

The other accused on the charge sheets are AMG Auto and Peuxon Properties represented by Modack.

In papers, the State alleges that Govender intervened during December 2012 with the recovery by the police of a stolen WesBank financed Mercedez-Benz discovered in the possession of Nazeem Siaat, a business associate of Modack.

It is further alleged that Govender also forbade another officer to hand over a copy of a statement relating to the stolen Mercedez-Benz, causing the vehicle not to be seized.

Govender is serving a four-year sentence in Malmesbury Prison. He was convicted of corruption in a matter alongside former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer, who was sentenced to an effective six years in jail, while Brigadier Darius van der Ross was slapped with a two-year sentence.

The accused are due back in court on September 6.

Cape Argus