Case of alleged sex-pest lawyer Theo Hartzenberg gets moved to Wynberg

Cape Town - The case of former Muizenberg lawyer Theo Hartzenberg, who is accused of allegedly paying minors to have sex with him, has been moved to the Wynberg Regional Court. Hartzenberg briefly appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

He was arrested in May this year and is facing charges relating to rape in that he had allegedly unlawfully and intentionally engaged the services of a child younger than 18-year-old for financial/other rewards to perform sexual acts with that child whether committed or not. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Please note that the matter of State vs Theo Hartzenberg has been transferred to the Wynberg Regional Court. It will be on the court roll on November 25.” Molo Songololo director Patrick Solomon, whose organisation provides direct support and counselling services to children who are victims of sexual abuse, said that delays and postponements in cases such as this only traumatise the child involved as they have to constantly relive what happened each time the matter is heard in court.

“The system is not working to protect children who are victims of sexual abuse. We often hear of these cases that are postponed time and time again and the prosecution process being drawn out. “As we approach the 16 Days of Activism, we need to recognise and put the spotlight on just how the lack of statutory support in our local communities leads to these issues we are facing. “We need more social workers, however, as support services do not have enough resources. Despite the efforts by the Department of Justice, it’s disheartening to see how children are still having to go through such long and drawn-out processes.”