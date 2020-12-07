Cash-in-transit robbers escape with cash bag, leave four injured at Khayelitsha mall

Cape Town - A cash-in-transit (CIT) heist has left four people injured after they were shot by six gunmen in the Khayelitsha Mall on Monday. National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said two security guards were shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money they had just collected from the shopping centre. Muridili said two community members in the vicinity were also shot and injured by stray bullets. "The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money." She said the injured were taken to hospital for medical attention, and that no arrests had been made so far.

Fidelity Services group executive Wahl Bartmann said when the Fidelity crewman went inside to collect the cash, he was not aware of the three armed suspects in the store.

Bartmann said one of their officers stood guard outside the store, and it was only once the crewman had collected the cash and was approaching the Fidelity cash vehicle that a further three armed suspects outside the store opened fire on both officers.

He said a shoot-out ensued and the officer positioned at the front door of the store was shot multiple times when he attempted to retreat back into the store.

Bartman said the crewman was also shot once in the right hand. The suspects escaped with the cash bag, fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

"Two of the store’s staff members were also injured in the crossfire. Fortunately there was not a lot of cash taken, but our one officer is in a very serious state and was admitted to hospital."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop at 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs to the MySAPS App.

Cape Argus