Castle of Good Hope seeks financial aid from National Treasury

Cape Town - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military has promised to consult the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her department about providing financial support to the Castle of Good Hope and arms manufacturer Armscor. The committee received a briefing from the Castle Control Board and the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor) on their plans and budgets for the 2020/21 financial year on Wednesday. Armscor said it was almost in a break-even financial position for this financial year, and the Castle said it had requested a relief fund from the National Treasury. Armscor chief executive Solomzi Mbada said the financing of Armscor was mainly through income appropriated by Parliament and received via the defence budget. He said the declining budgets and transfer payments to Armscor from the government remained a huge risk towards the future sustainability of Armscor.

Castle Control Board chief executive Calvyn Gilfellan said a request for a R1.6 million relief support package was submitted to the National Treasury in March, but it had yet to respond.

The committee said the negative impact of Covid-19 on the Castle came as no surprise because it operated within the tourism industry.

Chairperson Cyril Xaba said: “It is clearly still too early to determine the full impact because we do not know when the country will be back to normality again.”

He said the committee heard staff had received their full salaries up until March, but that the Castle Control Board could pay only 70% of the April salaries to operational staff while the rest would be claimed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

He said the committee also heard that the Castle Control Board had been unable to pay management salaries since the start of the lockdown, and the payment thereof was based on the outcomes of the relief support package.

Xaba said the R1.6m relief sought was an estimate based on the Castle resuming full operations at the end of September, which looked too presumptuous at the moment.

