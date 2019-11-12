For the last three years the industry has been plagued by numerous difficulties, including the cost of feed and barriers to exports, as well as rising imports, mainly of bone-in chicken portions from Brazil, the EU and the US.
The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (Amie) welcomed the plan, which was devised by the Department of Trade and Industry and brokered by Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.
While saying Amie would play its part to ensure South Africa had a sustainable poultry industry, chief executive Paul Matthew noted the challenge of lost export opportunities faced by the industry.
“Although South Africa has tariff- free access to Europe, the country does not conform to the sanitary and phyto-sanitary requirements of the European market, and Europe is therefore closed to our chicken products. Exports to other countries are also low, making up only 2% of total production,” Matthew said.