Celebration as security company owner accused of killing a Bo-Kaap father granted bail

Cape Town - The security company owner accused of killing a Bo-Kaap father has been granted bail by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. Cameron Aberdeen, 31, is alleged to have shot and killed Moegamat Abrahams and wounded a woman in the hand a week ago.

A family friend of the deceased said the 48-year-old was running from security officers when he was struck by a bullet. The accused then fired more shots while the father of two was lying on the ground. The owner of Cerberus Tactical Security (CTS), Aberdeen was arrested on the scene and granted bail of R5 000 on Thursday. His lawyer, William Booth, handed the court and the State documents supporting the reasons Aberdeen should be released.

“He is unmarried and has his father, a retired colonel from SAPS,” he said. “My client’s passport was given to the investigating officer and he is not a threat to the witnesses. He has no pending cases, outstanding warrants or previous convictions. He plans to plead not guilty.” Waleed Abrahams, a father of two was gunned down in Bo-Kaap on Friday. Picture Supplied Initially, the State opposed bail but then changed its position. According to the State: “At 1pm a security officer met a young boy and the boy’s father reported an incident and the boy’s father slapped the security official.

“The official then went to get his colleagues. The accused, part of the group, confronted the boy’s family and that resulted in the community becoming riotous. The accused and colleagues left the area. “He returned after noticing that his cellphone was missing. The situation was destabilised when the accused returned with the police and a further altercation happened. “A group of residents later on the same day went to the CBD and vandalised the accused’s business.

“He returned to the Bo-Kaap and the community fought with him by throwing stones and they threw them back at the residents.” Booth reiterated that Aberdeen acted in self-defence. When the magistrate granted Aberdeen bail, his supporters celebrated. Bo-Kaap resident and client of CTS, Paula Lorang, said: “We have been facing more issues lately and they increased in the two or three years and law enforcement and SAPS, even though they were putting in efforts, were unable to assist.