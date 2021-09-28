Chainsaw attack victim relives ordeal of losing his arm

Cape Town - Following his discharge from hospital, chainsaw attack victim Andy Makoma has for the first time recounted the events that led to the incident while his wife expressed disappointment at how police handled the case. On that fateful day, Makoma said, he drove to Paarl to have lunch with his family and later went to work to feed his dog. At the gate of his house, Makoma said, women with kids obstructed his way and started shouting and swearing at him.

“I shouted back and they went to tell their boyfriend. He came and shouted at me. My wife came out and stood between us but he pushed her and she fell. Then the fight started without any weapon but he left our yard,” said Makoma. Andy's brother Wayuru said he was at his house when someone told him that Andy was fighting and he rushed to the house. “When I got to the house Andy explained to me what had happened. Since the situation had calmed l said l had to go back to my house and he walked me out the yard.

“While outside l could hear the sound of the chainsaw but ignored it because around our location nearly everyone is in the business of fire wood. “l could see the person with the chainsaw but had no idea that he was the guy with whom Andy had fought earlier. “Andy opened the gate and reached the road. Suddenly the guy came running to him with a chainsaw aiming for his neck. l shouted, however, it was too late. Andy had raised his arm to cover his neck and in a split second was down covered in blood,” he said.

Andy's wife, Sizeka Busuku, said when her husband got attacked that Saturday, police were called. They took a statement and the couple were later informed that Elroy Erasmus was arrested immediately. “The following day when I came back from the hospital I found out that he was still in his house. When I went for the second time on Monday to give another statement, he ironically came to the police station to open a case against Andy. That is when he got arrested,” she said. Makoma said aside from losing an arm, he is almost fully recovered from his injuries. He is currently busy at a flower and plants project, cultivating proteas and is attending a clinic.