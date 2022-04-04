Changes to state-subsidised housing policy means more people eligible for housing

The changes to the policy will enable a lot more people to become eligible for housing opportunities.

Some of the proposed changes include expedited decision-making processes, the need for developers to adhere to the principle of the allocation policy to ensure a fair and standard process when handing houses to qualifying beneficiaries, and there was greater consideration for applicants within the priority group, which includes the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Given the complex context in which the provision of housing opportunities exists, it is important that when state-subsidised housing is available, our policies ensure that qualifying beneficiaries, who are registered on the City’s housing needs register, are empowered and benefit from a fair and transparent process.

“Clear policy provisions also expedite the provision of housing opportunities.