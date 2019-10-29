“The organisation officially launched in South Africa in October 2018, running from Cape Town, Johannesburg and East London,” said Ilze Van der Merwe, programme co-ordinator at Kids Kicking Cancer.
The organisation focuses on working with children who have cancer and other chronic illnesses, concentrating on the softer and more therapeutic side of karate, making their treatment more bearable.
“We work with children at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, Groote Schuur Hospital and Maitland Cottage Children’s Orthopaedic Hospital, and visit each of these medical care centres a few times a week, working with children from as young as 1 year old,” said Van der Merwe.
She said that each session lasts about an hour and a half and focuses on breathing and other calming exercises for the young ones.