Changing lives of young cancer patients one punch at a time









The hosts of "Kids Kicking Cancer" visited the Oncology Unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. Ilze van der Merwe and Birgitt Smit from Kids Kicking Cancer teach Liyahluma Nonkontwana, 7, mind-body techniques of martial arts instruction, breath work and meditation to empower children beyond the pain and discomfort of the disease. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Kids Kicking Cancer, an international organisation which started in Detroit, Michigan, in 1999, is changing the lives of South African children living with cancer one punch at a time. “The organisation officially launched in South Africa in October 2018, running from Cape Town, Johannesburg and East London,” said Ilze Van der Merwe, programme co-ordinator at Kids Kicking Cancer. The organisation focuses on working with children who have cancer and other chronic illnesses, concentrating on the softer and more therapeutic side of karate, making their treatment more bearable. “We work with children at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital, Groote Schuur Hospital and Maitland Cottage Children’s Orthopaedic Hospital, and visit each of these medical care centres a few times a week, working with children from as young as 1 year old,” said Van der Merwe. She said that each session lasts about an hour and a half and focuses on breathing and other calming exercises for the young ones.

“While the kicking and punches are fun for the kids, what’s more important are the breathing exercises; we ask them to breathe in the light, which can be anything that is positive for them, and breathe out all the darkness and negativity brought about through the needles and painful treatments they have to go through,” she said.

Van der Merwe said the organisation received positive feedback from both parents and the doctors and nurses who work with these children on a daily basis.

“We get so much positive feedback from parents about how the treatment has dramatically managed to calm down their children, even during painful moments.

“Doctors and nurses at the hospitals we visit have also said that when we are in the wards, there is a calm and more uplifted atmosphere, with kids so excited to see us and putting on their karate suits,” she said.

“Working with these kids has completely changed my life. You realise how grateful you should be for your blessings and it is so amazing to give back to the community,” said Van der Merwe.

