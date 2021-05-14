Charné Viljoen, 21, stabbed to death allegedly by her ex-boyfriend

Cape Town - An Atlantis man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend appeared briefly in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Qwen Steenberg, 24, is charged with the murder of Charné Viljoen, 21, as well as intimidation and attempted murder.

The pair have a child together.

Viljoen was stabbed to death on Monday, May 3, outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea.

Steenberg is also alleged to have stabbed one of Viljoen’s male friends on Friday, April 30, prior to her death.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, said the matter was postponed as there was no legal-aid lawyer available to conduct Steenberg’s bail application.

Speaking to African News Agency (ANA), Viljoen’s uncle Gerome Viljoen said as a family they will be opposing the bail application brought forth by the accused.

Gerome said a memorial service for his niece took place earlier this week and the funeral will be on Saturday.

Qwen Steenberg, 24, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death. Photo: supplied

Janine Passenz from the Survivors Haven Foundation, a local organisation that advocates against gender-based violence, told ANA they will be calling for justice for the young mother.

Passenz and her volunteers are at every court appearance in support of victims of gender-based violence.

Passenz urged victims of gender-based violence to make contact with organisations if they feel they are in trouble.

“Victims don’t have to suffer in silence. We can assist and support them. We don’t want a situation where someone first dies or where the victim retaliates,” Passenz told ANA.

Steenberg remains in custody and is expected back in court on May 27 for a formal bail application.

