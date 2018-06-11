The vote will take place on Wednesday 13 June 2018, after Palestinians and their supporters asked the UN General Assembly on Friday to hold an emergency meeting to adopt a resolution that would deplore Israel’s “excessive use of force,” particularly in Gaza, and seek recommendations to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians.

The Mandela family has asked that SA vote to protect Palestinians and condemn Israel's actions.





"For decades Apartheid Israel has acted with impunity and in violation of international law. In full view of the international community it has committed acts of genocide and terrorised children, women and innocent Palestinian citizens," said Chief Mandla Mandela.





"Its ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the land of their birth, and continued illegal occupation of Palestinian villages, farms and settlements must be brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





"We support the call by Turkey and Algeria for an emergency vote calling for international protection of Palestinian citizens from Apartheid Israel’s acts of aggression and brutality."





Mandela has asked that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also ensure that our Ambassador to Israel does not return to duty and that no new Ambassador is appointed in place.





"We must swiftly move with the implementation of the ANCs 54th National Conference resolution calling for the immediate and unconditional downgrading of our diplomatic mission. We reiterate our call that we have no business supporting Apartheid Israel and must cut all diplomatic, trade and cultural ties.





"We call on the South African government to expel the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa and call on our partners in BRICS to observe an arms embargo of Apartheid Israel. We must ensure that nobody buys arms from Apartheid Israel nor must arms be sold to them."





"We must ensure that we are not complicit in killing innocent Palestinians."





@TheCapeArgus