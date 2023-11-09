Child, 7, killed in Mitchell’s Plain shooting: We are heartbroken, says family

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain family is mourning the loss of their 7-year-old son who was shot and killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of children on Tuesday night. The heartbroken parents of Zubair Jacobs said his death comes just months after three of his older brothers were shot while sitting in a parked car in Kameel Street, Eastridge.

Shocked residents gathered at the crime scene as they consoled the parents of the Grade 1 pupil from Littlewood Primary School. Dad Junaid said he was making his way home when he received the call. “It happened just after 6pm and I was on my way home from work when they told me Zubair was shot. There was also another person shot and we cannot say it was a stray bullet because we were told that they saw the group of children playing in the street and just shot at them.

“Zubair was standing near the gate of our house when he was shot and that is where he fell and they declared him dead. We are heartbroken.” The heartbroken parents of Zubair Jacobs says his death comes just months after three of his older brothers were shot while sitting in a parked car. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk, confirmed the shooting. He said: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Kameel Street, Eastridge, in Mitchells Plain, where two males aged seven and 20 were shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation.

“Two counts of murder were registered for investigation. The motive is unknown and the suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Mom Mareldia, said Zubair’s siblings were struggling to come to grips with his death and were still traumatised after they too were shot last year. “Zubair is one of eight children, but last year his older brothers were shot for just sitting in their father’s car. Waseem, 26, was shot six times and Tashreeq, 18, and Shukri, 13, were also wounded.