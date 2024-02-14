Children injured in taxi crash in Manenberg

Cape Town - A group of school children were left traumatised yesterday after two taxis crashed into their scholar transport, leaving them with minor injuries. The crash on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein Roads in Manenberg saw police and rescue workers hurry to the scene to assist the learners, who were on their way to schools in Hanover Park.

According to a source, it was suspected that the two taxis were racing each other before the crash. “It looked like they were dicing because they crashed into the car that was transporting the children. “The children were asked by the officers what happened but all they could say was that the two taxis boxed their car in. The one taxi landed on the island and the street sign was still on top of it. The one four-year-old girl was seen crying and Manenberg police helped take her to school.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said they attended the scene at about 7.30am where they found 12 children affected by the crash. "A total of 15 patients were colour code green with no serious injuries."

Police spokesperson, Ian Bennett, said: “We can confirm that the accident involved two taxis and a scholar transport vehicle. “The children were on their way from Gugulethu to Hanover Park and attend Athwood Primary School and Crystal High School. We can confirm that there were only minor injuries and the details of the incident are not yet clear. The children were visibly traumatised”. Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said they attended the scene but no arrests were made.