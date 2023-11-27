Children’s Hospital Trust launches new campaign for Child Protection unit

Cape Town - In line with the nationwide 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the Children’s Hospital Trust launched the “It Takes a Village” campaign to strengthen its Child Protection services. The country annually observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children from November 25 to December 10.

The World Health OrganiZation has themed this year’s global campaign “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”. The “It Takes a Village” campaign aims to raise R250 000 for the Child Protection unit service at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. This forms part of an R8.9 million project dedicated to strengthening Child Protection Services at the largest children's hospital in sub-Saharan Africa. The hospital’s Social Work Department handles an average of 500 child protection cases annually.

The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital’s Child Protection Improvement Project co-ordinator, Dr Fatima Khan, said: “Building a sanctuary of safety and comfort for children isn’t just a project; it’s a promise we uphold at the hospital. Together, through the Child Protection Project, we craft a haven where every child finds solace, strength, and a nurturing embrace.” Khan said the hospital sees all forms of abuse on a daily basis, both acute and chronic abuse. “A large percentage is physical abuse. We see lots of traumatic head injuries in smaller babies, broken bones and occasionally burn injuries. We have noted an increase in sexual abuse and neglect.”