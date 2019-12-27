Inside the church, children and parents sang songs, shared food and gave presents to the young at an event organised by a team of refugees and volunteers from outside of the church.
All the refugees celebrated Christmas together, regardless of their religion and cultural differences.
“We are all one big family,” said Albert Luninga.
Refugee leader JP Balous said that it was “an opportunity to restore what has been destroyed for quite a long time. Our children could finally know what Christmas meant, because in their situation they could never celebrate it. For many of these families, it’s hard to get food on the table, even at Christmas”.