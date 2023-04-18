Church members from Khayelisha relive horrific robbery, molestation ordeal with Bheki Cele

Cape Town - Members of the Showers of Blessing Christian Zion Church in Taiwan, Site C, Khayelitsha, relived their horrific ordeal of being robbed and sexually molested in church on Sunday with Police Minister Bheki Cele. The minister visited the area after several incidents of crime there.

Congregation member Ntombohlanga Buzani said two young men entered their church during load shedding, just after 4am on Easter Sunday. After a battle to try to keep them out, the duo entered the church and said they are “the same God that has been raised that morning”. The young perpetrators, aged about 20 to 21, started by breaking a bulb that provided light as they went around asking for money and cellphones. The two then went on to tell all 17 women and one gay member to strip naked.

“The two entered shortly after all the male congregants had left, leaving us ladies. They spent almost two hours molesting us and our kids. When the power came back on at around 6am I noticed an orange colour on the front of the gun, making me realise that it was fake. “I quickly told one of the ladies next to me that we can at least try to fight them but one noticed me whispering before they hit me with steel. The boy lay on his back, telling me to suck his private part.” Another member, Nosolethu Xhothelo, said: “My 16-year-old daughter was almost raped. One of the two touched her naked body, making comments about it and the chances of her being a virgin. I remember asking him to do whatever he’s thinking of doing to her to rather do it to me.”

At Thimna Kuze’s home the family feels betrayed by the police who attended the scene that day. They said the team that showed up took the alleged perpetrator, who was at the mercy of community members, away, saying they were not arresting him but rather saving him from the community’s brutality. In a separate case, a 32-year-old was arrested after going on the run and is due in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today. Hearing these stories, Cele was left questioning the state of mind of those committing crime, asking if it was really crime or madness. They might not have a sister, girl child, wife or a girlfriend, but surely they have a mother, that should count for something, he said.