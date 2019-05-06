A woman and her dog overlook Camps Bay beach. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Cape Town - Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, was left with his tail between his legs and had to correct his statement about a dog ban on Cape Town’s beaches. This after dog lovers reacted angrily on social media when he emphasised that dogs were barred from the beaches because of safety and health concerns.

Their reaction followed a Cape Argus report about dogs on beaches.

At first, Badroodien said dogs were not allowed at beaches and alluded to signs put up by the Recreation and Parks Department to inform the public. However, he said, some might go missing due to vandalism or environmental wear and tear.

Later he retracted his statement, saying “dogs are allowed at designated beaches. The City’s animal by-law, 2010, made provision for free- running, on-the-leash walks, and time limitation on beaches.”

Social media commentators were barking mad over Badroodien’s initial statement. Simone Gibson said: “There’s more of a health hazard with all the flipping pollution on our beaches and left there for days! Dogs are no health hazard.”

Nelly Burrows growled: “But millions of litres of sewerage gets pumped into the sea and that’s okay?”

Jacqueline Bracher asked if the City had changed its by-law, and said there was no government text to indicate dogs were banned from all beaches.

Niel de la Rouviere also requested clarity on the matter, asking: “Is there a source for the banning of dogs on all beaches? I haven’t found anything official that this by-law has changed.”

But some took Badroodien at his word. Ted Simas said “dog owners found to have transgressed must be fined after the dog is impounded, and the owners must be given a heavier fine in case of any harm caused by the dog to innocent persons”.

Nkosinathi Thomas Ngulube said: “What pains me is that there are certain beaches where dogs are allowed, yet you find them even on clearly marked ‘No dogs allowed’ beaches.”

The whole dog’s breakfast erupted after Hout Bay residents complained that dog owners were taking their pets for walks on the beach, sometimes in clear view of signage indicating they were banned.

