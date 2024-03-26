City battles to repair road as ‘trench warfare’ flares on Baden Powell Drive

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is battling with a reoccurring trench along Baden Powell Drive. Last week, protesters reportedly dug a trench across the R310, Baden Powell Drive, making it impassable, which resulted in road closures.

Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas said the City’s Road Infrastructure Management (RIM) Department intends to repair the trench. The road is under the management of the Western Cape provincial government and the City’s RIM Department acts as an agent for the provincial government. “Repair work will commence as soon as clarity is provided on the perpetrators’ demands and the City can ensure the trench is not reopened, as was the case on Thursday and Wednesday when it was resurfaced and dug up again.”

Quintas said teams first needed to assess whether it was safe for City staff and vehicles to return to the site. This after a City vehicle was stoned on Thursday, whilst leaving the location after the reinstatement of the trench. The area that was dug up was repaired last Thursday, however another deeper and wider excavation was dug up soon after the City’s repairs on Thursday. “Proper trench reinstatement needs to be implemented from the excavation level to the asphalt road surface including all road layers.

“The burnt surfaces on the road also need to be assessed and repaired. “The road will only be repaired once calmness has been restored and the community agree to not further damaging the road. “We call on the residents to stop the vandalism and to allow us to do the repair work,” Quintas said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said chaos erupted in the early hours and with the violent protests related to a new housing development and now suspected extortion attempts. The Metro Police Tactical Response Unit was despatched while waiting for Police’s Public Order Unit to be deployed. Once the members had arrived, they discovered a trench had been dug across the entire width of the road, approximately 1.5m deep, which had already caused its first accident after a motorist had driven into it.

“Such a trench can only have been created so quickly, where power tools and heavy construction machinery was used. “Metro Police continued protecting staff from our Roads and Stormwater Department, while they filled the trench and restored the road during the day.” Members patrolling the rest of Baden Powell Drive came across a vehicle stopped on the side and an apparent hijacking in progress. The assailant took flight and made getaway over the rough terrain. During the getaway, the assailant dropped his possession and a firearm was discovered by officers.