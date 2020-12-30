City calls on Capetonians to keep their New Year’s celebrations low key

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has called on residents to keep their New Year’s Day celebrations low key amid the Covid-19 second wave and with tighter lockdown restrictions in place. The City said the combination of a massive Covid-19 resurgence and stricter lockdown regulations are cause for far greater vigilance this year. They will activate maximum resources to help the public see in the new year in a safe and responsible manner as Cape Town will mark the arrival of a new year, against the backdrop of the adjusted level 3 lockdown. The new regulations include a 9pm until 6am curfew, a ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol, the closure of beaches and many other public recreational facilities, no social gatherings and an impassioned plea to observe health and safety protocols to help flatten the curve of a massive resurgence in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. “We have had to shelve many of our traditions this year, for our own safety and that of our loved ones.

“It is a small price to pay when one considers the devastation that the virus has wrought on so many families in our country.

“I appeal to our residents and visitors to continue doing their bit to mitigate the risk of infection and transmission during this crucial period.

“Together we can flatten the curve, reduce the immense pressure on our health system and ensure the path to recovery for our city and our country,” said the City.

The City’s festive season operational plans remain in place, although these have been amended in line with the adjusted alert level.

The public is reminded to adhere to the regulations, as well as the health and safety protocols and to keep their New Year’s celebrations low key.

The City’s enforcement services will do patrols and vehicle checkpoints in association with the SAPS to ensure compliance with the curfew and the prescribed closing times for establishments.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said: “This is a difficult time for all concerned, so the approach is to help the public understand the amended regulations and comply with these.

“Where continued non-compliance occurs, fines will be issued.

“However, we cannot turn a blind eye to transgressions like drunk driving or reckless and negligent driving or behaviour.

“While there is a prohibition on the sale and transportation of alcohol, it is naïve to think that there is no alcohol being consumed anywhere.

“So our appeal is to stay off the roads, stay away from crowds and to drink responsibly, or risk starting the new year in a jail cell,” added Smith.

Residents are reminded that emergency calls can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

