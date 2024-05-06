City celebrates International Firefighters’ Day with a myriad activities, including a cavalcade

Cape Town - Despite the grim weather, participants were able to interact with staff, see first-hand demonstrations of firefighting duties, and engage in various fitness challenge tasks as the City marked International Firefighters’ Day on Saturday. This year the Western Cape region has had a tough fire season in the first quarter of 2024. So far, NCC Wildfires has reacted to over 300 call-outs (1.5 call-outs per day on average) and now has teams on the line fighting flames in the Cape Winelands.

Mayoral committee member Alderman JP Smith highlighted the importance of the City’s firefighters, especially with the widespread fires breaking out around Cape Town. “I am extremely happy that so many people joined us to meet and interact with these brave men and women, to see the equipment we use, and to interact with that equipment. Also, to see the various things firefighters deal with, like the extrication challenge and the Toughest Firefighter competition,” said Smith. Paul Nefdt, a firefighter at the City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue, highlighted his experience working within the fire department. “I am proud to be a firefighter for the City of Cape Town and the work we do on a daily basis,” said Nefdt.

The event highlighted the valuable partnerships between the City’s fire departments and surrounding municipalities, volunteer services, and conservation services. Overall, it was a meaningful celebration of the dedication and sacrifice of firefighters. “We enjoyed ourselves. The children’s faces were priceless. They were on the trucks, in the helicopter, on the boats, etc. The demonstrations were great too,” said Ingrid Ross, a spectator. The day also served as a tribute to fallen heroes and an opportunity for the community to honour the brave men and women who serve as firefighters.