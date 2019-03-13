Franco Pasco and other crew put the finishing touches to props and floats that will feature in the 2019 Cape Town Carnival on March 16. The theme this year is Vuka Ukhanye: Arise and Shine! Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cape Town Carnival provided an early peek into what carnivalgoers can expect from their creative workshop in Maitland. The carnival workshop is usually a hive of creativity and inspired this year’s theme, Vuka Ukhanye: Arise and Shine! It will be brought to life through floats, costumes and puppetry on March 16.

Last year, about 54000 people watched the show and organisers look forward to even more attending this year. There will be more than 2200 performers in 54 performing groups participating.

The carnival will enter its 10th year and it has proven to be an economic boon for the City. The direct contribution to the City’s GDP from last year’s event was R58.5 million.

The costume department has excelled, with incredible and inventive costumes for each participant.

“We try to repurpose as much as possible, in keeping with our sustainability ethos, so we need to be super-creative to ensure that we produce a fresh new look in line with the chosen theme each year,” explained Gillian Florence, head of the costume department.

This year’s floats will include a monster to represent conquering your fears and a giant illuminated marionette, “Vukani”, in a glorious parade of performers illustrating how we can shake off limiting beliefs.

“It’s incredible to see the voyage from the creative workshops where the concept is developed to the final creations,” said Professor Rachel Jafta, chairperson of the Cape Town Carnival Trust.

Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival, said: “The culture of our City is unique and vital.

“It’s in how people treat each other, how we show up, respect and regard each other, how we interact, how we see each other. It’s part of the fabric of our society.

“This spirit or character comes through in this year’s theme of waking up to our personal power and to our collective power.”

The theme is taken to heart by all involved, with every team member giving their utmost to develop both personally and as part of the group.

Jay Douwes, chief executive officer of the Cape Town Carnival, said: “Job creation and skills development are key priorities for us at the carnival.

“We’ve seen incredible developmental growth within the team and their efforts at the Maitland workshop are truly amazing.”

